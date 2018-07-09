BOMBSHELL: FBI lovers’ emails indicate urgency to find SOMETHING on Trump campaign before election: “Hurry the F up”

It’s no wonder the FBI and Justice Department have stonewalled congressional efforts to learn everything that can be learned regarding “Spygate” – the bogus ‘counterintelligence’ operation Obama’s Deep State launched so he could keep a rival presidential campaign under surveillance.

Late last week the FBI and DoJ finally handed over more documents containing email exchanges from anti-Trump FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, both of whom have since left the bureau.

As reported by investigative journalist John Solomon at The Hill, one message not previously revealed to the public contains more disturbing evidence of massive political bias against the current commander-in-chief.

Solomon notes:

We already know from FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok’s now-infamous text messages with his fellow agent and reported lover, Lisa Page, that Strzok — the man driving that Russia collusion investigation — disdained Donald Trump and expressed willingness to use his law enforcement powers to “stop” the Republican from becoming president.

The question that lingers, unanswered: Did those sentiments affect official actions?

That may well be the case.

Solomon notes that memos the FBI is providing to the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General and to House and Senate committees contain what sources involved in the production and review of said materials have described as “damning” or “troubling” evidence.

In particular, they indicate that Strzok and his counterintelligence team were rushing to find something – anything– on then-GOP presidential contender Donald Trump in the weeks before the November 2016 election.

Perhaps they were getting worried that he might actually win and all their behind-the-scenes machinations, scheming, plotting, and illegal behavior would be discovered by the incoming administration.

Solomon said the memos show that the team was rushing to find “derogatory” information from informants as a “pretext” to speed up their probe and get surveillance warrants to spy on Trump campaign figures approved.

Hurry-up mode

It turns out that they did – one of the figures was Carter Page. An academic and energy consultant, he briefly advised the Trump campaign on foreign policy and just so happened to have visited Moscow the previous summer.

Memos indicate that Strzok, Lisa Page and others in the FBI’s counterintelligence division were keeping track of news articles and other open-source information in September 2016 quoting a law enforcement source who said the bureau was looking into Page’s Moscow trip.

The FBI agents leaped on what they perceived as an opportunity after Carter Page wrote a letter to then-FBI Director James Comey, in which he said the news report was “completely false.” (Related: Wait a sec… You mean James Comey wrote a memo to HIMSELF, then “leaked” it to the NYT?)

“At a minimum, the letter provides us a pretext to interview,” Strzok wrote to Lisa Page in a Sept. 26, 2016 text.

Solomon noted:

Within weeks, that “pretext” — often a synonym for an excuse — had been upsized to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court warrant, giving the FBI the ability to use some of its most awesome powers to monitor Carter Page and his activities.

To date, the former Trump adviser has been accused of no wrongdoing despite being subjected to nearly a year of surveillance.

Other internal memos provide details about the pressure the FBI was applying to Justice Dept. prosecutors to get a surveillance warrant on Carter Page before the Nov. 8 election. In an email exchange with “Crossfire FISA” in the subject line, Strzok and Lisa Page went over talking points for then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe that he could use to convince a high-ranking Justice Department official to sign off on the surveillance warrant.

“At a minimum, that keeps the hurry the F up pressure on him,” Strzok wrote in an email to Page dated Oct. 14, 2016 – about three weeks before the election.

DoJ IG Michael Horowitz wrote in his recent report that during his 15-month-long investigation into the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email fiasco, he could not find any evidence of anti-Trump political bias.

That he could make such a determination is mind-boggling, given the available evidence.

Read more about deep state corruption at DeepState.news.

J. D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources include:

TheNationalSentinel.com

TheHill.com