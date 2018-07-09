BOMBSHELL: FBI lovers’ emails indicate urgency to find SOMETHING on Trump campaign before election: “Hurry the F up”

07/09/2018 / By

It’s no wonder the FBI and Justice Department have stonewalled congressional efforts to learn everything that can be learned regarding “Spygate” – the bogus ‘counterintelligence’ operation Obama’s Deep State launched so he could keep a rival presidential campaign under surveillance.

Late last week the FBI and DoJ finally handed over more documents containing email exchanges from anti-Trump FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, both of whom have since left the bureau.

As reported by investigative journalist John Solomon at The Hill, one message not previously revealed to the public contains more disturbing evidence of massive political bias against the current commander-in-chief.

Solomon notes:

We already know from FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok’s now-infamous text messages with his fellow agent and reported lover, Lisa Page, that Strzok — the man driving that Russia collusion investigation — disdained Donald Trump and expressed willingness to use his law enforcement powers to “stop” the Republican from becoming president.

 The question that lingers, unanswered: Did those sentiments affect official actions?

That may well be the case.

Solomon notes that memos the FBI is providing to the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General and to House and Senate committees contain what sources involved in the production and review of said materials have described as “damning” or “troubling” evidence.

In particular, they indicate that Strzok and his counterintelligence team were rushing to find something – anything– on then-GOP presidential contender Donald Trump in the weeks before the November 2016 election.

Perhaps they were getting worried that he might actually win and all their behind-the-scenes machinations, scheming, plotting, and illegal behavior would be discovered by the incoming administration.

Solomon said the memos show that the team was rushing to find “derogatory” information from informants as a “pretext” to speed up their probe and get surveillance warrants to spy on Trump campaign figures approved.

Hurry-up mode

It turns out that they did – one of the figures was Carter Page. An academic and energy consultant, he briefly advised the Trump campaign on foreign policy and just so happened to have visited Moscow the previous summer.

Memos indicate that Strzok, Lisa Page and others in the FBI’s counterintelligence division were keeping track of news articles and other open-source information in September 2016 quoting a law enforcement source who said the bureau was looking into Page’s Moscow trip.

The FBI agents leaped on what they perceived as an opportunity after Carter Page wrote a letter to then-FBI Director James Comey, in which he said the news report was “completely false.” (Related: Wait a sec… You mean James Comey wrote a memo to HIMSELF, then “leaked” it to the NYT?)

“At a minimum, the letter provides us a pretext to interview,” Strzok wrote to Lisa Page in a Sept. 26, 2016 text.

Solomon noted:

Within weeks, that “pretext” — often a synonym for an excuse — had been upsized to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court warrant, giving the FBI the ability to use some of its most awesome powers to monitor Carter Page and his activities.

To date, the former Trump adviser has been accused of no wrongdoing despite being subjected to nearly a year of surveillance.

Other internal memos provide details about the pressure the FBI was applying to Justice Dept. prosecutors to get a surveillance warrant on Carter Page before the Nov. 8 election. In an email exchange with “Crossfire FISA” in the subject line, Strzok and Lisa Page went over talking points for then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe that he could use to convince a high-ranking Justice Department official to sign off on the surveillance warrant.

“At a minimum, that keeps the hurry the F up pressure on him,” Strzok wrote in an email to Page dated Oct. 14, 2016 – about three weeks before the election.

DoJ IG Michael Horowitz wrote in his recent report that during his 15-month-long investigation into the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email fiasco, he could not find any evidence of anti-Trump political bias.

That he could make such a determination is mind-boggling, given the available evidence.

Read more about deep state corruption at DeepState.news.

J. D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources include:

TheNationalSentinel.com

TheHill.com

Tagged Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments
comments powered by Disqus

RECENT NEWS & ARTICLES

Georgia officials investigating possible cyber crimes and vote tampering by state Democratic Party
11/05/2018 / By JD Heyes
Project Veritas uncovers staffers for Beto O’Rourke appearing to illegally spend campaign funds on caravan aliens
11/04/2018 / By JD Heyes
NBC News proves yet again why the fake news media is the true ENEMY of the People
10/31/2018 / By JD Heyes
The Clinton Crime Cartel is finally starting to collapse – watch at Brighteon.com
10/29/2018 / By Ethan Huff
Documents related to Obama-era “Operation Choke Point” show government was extorting lawful businesses like mafia mobsters
10/28/2018 / By JD Heyes
Weed-killing wheat and cancer-causing oats for breakfast, anyone? FDA suspiciously turns blind eye to glyphosate testing of U.S. grains
10/28/2018 / By S.D. Wells
Alan Dershowitz warns: The ACLU has committed credibility suicide, abandons due process
10/21/2018 / By Lance D Johnson
Collusion: Top Dem lawyer gave FBI attorney Russian dossier the bureau invoked to SPY on Trump campaign
10/08/2018 / By JD Heyes
REAL collusion: Democrat lawyers met with FBI to share notes on Russia allegations before FISA warrant was issued
10/07/2018 / By JD Heyes
Letter suggests Blasey Ford LIED under oath about never coaching anyone on how to take a polygraph
10/06/2018 / By JD Heyes
Scientist: Google manipulates 25% of the world’s elections
10/03/2018 / By Vicki Batts
The new, dangerous logic of the Left: No evidence needed to destroy the lives of conservatives… accusations alone are now PROOF
09/29/2018 / By JD Heyes
Dianne Feinstein the “fixer” – Same Democrat who may have forged Kavanaugh accusation letter hosted a Chinese spy for decades
09/26/2018 / By JD Heyes
Another Project Veritas bombshell reveals the IRS is still infiltrated by deep state operators who weaponize the agency to target conservatives
09/25/2018 / By JD Heyes
That time former FBI Director James Comey admitted he was a Communist
09/24/2018 / By JD Heyes
EMERGENCY REPORT: Signed Executive Orders reveal Trump is planning mass arrests, military tribunals for deep state traitors like Comey, Clinton and Obama – UPDATE
09/23/2018 / By Mike Adams
GMO Answers, Sense About Science, Genetic Literacy Project all exposed as fake science front groups for Monsanto / Bayer
09/23/2018 / By Vicki Batts
Evidence proves the EPA downplayed the toxic threat of PFAs
09/22/2018 / By Isabelle Z.
Unreal: Comey’s FBI kept TWO sets of records regarding the Trump investigation
09/22/2018 / By JD Heyes
SHOCK REVELATION: Rod Rosenstein Wanted to Wear Wire – Plotted to Remove Trump
09/22/2018 / By News Editors

COPYRIGHT © 2017 CORRUPTION NEWS

Privacy Policy